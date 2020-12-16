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California Sheriff refusing to comply with judge's order to release prisoners
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161 views • December 16, 2020
Judge in Orange County, California orders jail to slash prison population by 50%; Sheriff Don Barnes says he does not intend to comply with the order and plans to appeal it on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #FoxNews #Ingraham
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