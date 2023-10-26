Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 26, 2023 - ENGINEERED ATROCITIES are committed against civilians to PROVOKE Arab response that leads to WORLD WAR

0:00 Intro

2:38 ENGINEERED ATROCITIES

1:13:52 Interview with Jeffrey Prather





- #Starvation as a weapon now being deployed by #Israel to kill more Palestinians

- #Atrocities are being committed ON PURPOSE to enrage the Arab world

- The US is willing to sacrifice Israel to expand war to ensnare #Iran

- New GOP House Speaker: Israel first, America last

- Food aid giant accuses Israel of committing #Holodomor against Palestinians

- USA cannot legally supply weapons if Israel uses them to attack civilians

- Many young #Jews are getting red-pilled and realizing they were brainwashed

- #Turkey threatens to go to war with Israel

- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares speech criticizing Israel is ILLEGAL

- Adm. Kirby admits "innocent civilians" will DIE in #Gaza

- Israeli captives held by #Hamas tell the world they were treated NICELY

- Interview with Jeffrey Prather - analysis of tactical and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/