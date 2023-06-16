Drawing the Line (objective parameters of reason)

Life loves logic because tyranny follows fast on heels of anarchy without embodying complete parameters of, reasoning (as the psychological outcome of the human organism) yet willpower to discover the only objective basis for agreement between diverse individuals is (unwittingly) suppressed by default dogmatic dictates of political right and left." Suzanna Aaring SUBSCRIBE to 45toRevive.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.