Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drawing the Line (objective parameters of reason)
4 views
channel image
RealNewMetaMap
Published Friday |
Donate

Life loves logic because tyranny follows fast on heels of anarchy without embodying complete parameters of, reasoning (as the psychological outcome of the human organism) yet willpower to discover the only objective basis for agreement between diverse individuals is  (unwittingly) suppressed by default dogmatic dictates of political right and left."  Suzanna Aaring  SUBSCRIBE to 45toRevive.com    

Keywords
cognitionorientationcultural archive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket