© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keep Spreading Higher Vibrations
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • September 16, 2020
Awakened ones send out those vibrations to those in the process. Things are not getting worse. They are being uncovered. Hold space right now for each other as we go through this. Get your mind to a quiet place. When someone gives us a GIFT, it is called a present. The present today is the NOW. Make a difference right NOW with a small act of KINDNESS. LOVE to the collective conscious. GRATITUDE. BREATHE in that AIR. Stay SANE my beautiful galactic beings of light! 💗 ~Nate, Prime Spirit Medicine
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/primespirit
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/primespirit
Prime Spirit Medicine on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/primespiritmedicine/
Personal protection products at: https://primeself-defense.com/
The Nate Blog: http://thenateblog.com/
Prime Spirit Medicine facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1599390523562568/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/primespirit
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/primespirit
Prime Spirit Medicine on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/primespiritmedicine/
Personal protection products at: https://primeself-defense.com/
The Nate Blog: http://thenateblog.com/
Prime Spirit Medicine facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1599390523562568/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.