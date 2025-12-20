© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BILL CLINTON Epstein Photos BOMBSHELL! Poolside with Maxwell 😱
DOJ releases Epstein files: Bill Clinton prominent in poolside Maxwell photos, plane with MJ/Ross. Trump-signed law forces disclosure despite redactions. Clinton camp accuses shielding; claims 4 trips with staff. House subpoenas Clintons!
