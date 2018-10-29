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[Oct 29, 2018] Inside the Flat Earth community 2018 by Jerid Yaw ✅ [Let's Mind Travel] [markksargent]
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60 views • February 18, 2022
Contact me directly at: [email protected] 303-494-6631
Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Please like and subscribe!
Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com
Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong
Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru
Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
This is the Flat Earth board game by the guys in UK! Check it out https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/325735/empire-plateau-ultimate-strategy-board-game
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble
George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.
I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Please like and subscribe!
Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com
Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong
Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru
Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
This is the Flat Earth board game by the guys in UK! Check it out https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/325735/empire-plateau-ultimate-strategy-board-game
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble
George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.
I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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