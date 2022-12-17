Christmas Presents for DONBASS & a Short Birthday Dinner for John - John Mark Dougan, 121622

I'm sharing this video from John Mark Dougan on YouTube with description, as follows:

Dec 16, 2022💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews. 💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf 💰Buy MASHA (the translator) and her 1.8 cats a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Lelyanova 💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n 💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou... https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175

