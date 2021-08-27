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AM I the only one who is uproariously amused at the 'Trump Shuffle"?
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220 views • August 27, 2021
AM I the only one who is uproariously amused at the 'Trump Shuffle"?
World's greatest Meme! Can be used to taunt, discredit, laugh at, celebrate, skorn, show support, outrage and delight. Truly incredible.
Clipped from: Trust the Plan Vs Operation Trust - from Election Deception Part 9 - A Film AM I the only one who is uproariously amused at the 'Trump Shuffle"?By MrTruthBomb
https://rumble.com/vlouju-trust-the-plan-vs-operation-trust-from-election-deception-part-9-a-film-by-.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
World's greatest Meme! Can be used to taunt, discredit, laugh at, celebrate, skorn, show support, outrage and delight. Truly incredible.
Clipped from: Trust the Plan Vs Operation Trust - from Election Deception Part 9 - A Film AM I the only one who is uproariously amused at the 'Trump Shuffle"?By MrTruthBomb
https://rumble.com/vlouju-trust-the-plan-vs-operation-trust-from-election-deception-part-9-a-film-by-.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
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