Second Chance at Salvation or Eternal Damnation for Those Left Behind - Stacie Bowles
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
40 views • 7 months ago

The End Times can be a scary topic, but for the Christian, there is great comfort in knowing where our security and eternal destiny is. Stacie Bowles was inspired by God to write a phenomenal book, For a Second Chance Turn the Page: A Story of Faith, Prophecy, and Revelation. The book tells the story of several girls who are left behind after the rapture and the tools they use to seek the truth and battle for survival. Stacie says her main point of the book is to warn those who are left behind during the End Times not to take the damning Mark of the Beast, which will curse that person with no hope of redemption. The biggest tip Stacie can offer is to leave letters of hope behind for those who are not raptured - giving them a pathway out of the Tribulation and into God’s kingdom.



TAKEAWAYS


The Mark of the Beast will send people straight to hell during the Great Tribulation


If you’re afraid of diving into a new project, jump and let God catch you


Plan ahead for your lost loved ones and leave something behind for them to hold onto if your are raptured and they are left behind


Most importantly, warn your loved ones NOT to take the Mark of the Beast



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Second Chance Broadcast: https://bit.ly/3T5i3WN

Second Chance video: https://bit.ly/3Z2LeOk

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

For a Second Chance book: https://bit.ly/47FFHze


🔗 CONNECT WITH STACIE BOWLES

Website: https://therevelationgeneration.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

VidAngel (get first 3 months 50% off): https://www.vidangel.com/?promo_code=tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
hellsalvationchristianprophecypropheticrapturefaithend timesrevelationmark of the besttina griffincounter culture mom showstacie bowles
