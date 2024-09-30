Second Chance at Salvation or Eternal Damnation for Those Left Behind - Stacie Bowles

The End Times can be a scary topic, but for the Christian, there is great comfort in knowing where our security and eternal destiny is. Stacie Bowles was inspired by God to write a phenomenal book, For a Second Chance Turn the Page: A Story of Faith, Prophecy, and Revelation. The book tells the story of several girls who are left behind after the rapture and the tools they use to seek the truth and battle for survival. Stacie says her main point of the book is to warn those who are left behind during the End Times not to take the damning Mark of the Beast, which will curse that person with no hope of redemption. The biggest tip Stacie can offer is to leave letters of hope behind for those who are not raptured - giving them a pathway out of the Tribulation and into God’s kingdom.











TAKEAWAYS





The Mark of the Beast will send people straight to hell during the Great Tribulation





If you’re afraid of diving into a new project, jump and let God catch you





Plan ahead for your lost loved ones and leave something behind for them to hold onto if your are raptured and they are left behind





Most importantly, warn your loved ones NOT to take the Mark of the Beast









