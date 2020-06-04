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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA FLASH 18_ LOS DISTURBIOS EN USA (Resubido aquí)
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66 views • June 04, 2020
flash especial de la mano del periodista Javier Ordoñez, en donde informa acerca de los disturbios que hay en U.S.A y las mentiras que se cuentan en los medios oficiales.
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