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Can a crooked man make anything straight?
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16 views • July 10, 2020
A little understanding I was given. The idea that anything virtuous can be made by men without virtue seems to be spreading, but it is wrong. In the end, thieves fall out over who gets the spoils, but the virtuous man makes his own fate, and so does not have to ask for his share, because he can make a heaven wherever he wishes. That is God's law, and it is immutable.
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