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Ezekiel 38 - Part 1
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31 views • June 01, 2022
Sunday, September 13, 2009 - The war of Gog from Magog. This chapters tell of a coming northern confederacy of nations who will invade the Promised Land.This name is found in 1 Chr. 5:4. The LXX used “Gog” to render names such as Agag (Num. 24:7) and Og (Deut. 3:1), possibly showing that though it was a proper name, it came to be used as a general title for an enemy of God’s people. “Gog” most likely carries the idea “high” or “supreme one,” based on the comparison in Num. 24:7. It refers to a person, described as a “prince” from the land of Magog, who is the final Antichrist.
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