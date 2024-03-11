Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
❗LIAR LIAR❗ The TRUTH COMES OUT ❗ Testimony released today refutes this LIAR
channel image
GalacticStorm
2218 Subscribers
Shop now
164 views
Published 13 hours ago

BREAKING: The driver of the Beast on January 6 testified to the J6 committee that President Trump never physically assaulted secret service agents or lunged for the steering wheel when they refused to take him to the Capitol.


This was the chief claim that lying former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made in her June 2022 testimony to the J6 Committee.


The transcript from the driver was also never released by the J6 Committee… It was only revealed today.


h/t Greg Price

https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1767281458194895065?s=20

Keywords
jan 6cassidy hutchinsonpresident trump caselying testimony

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket