© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wendy Bell: Lies, Vigilant News: Mean Tweets, Sunfellow: Censorship, Redacted News: Big Pharma lies | EP1309 - Highlights Begin 09/02/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5dd3yj-ep1309.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Wendy Bell Radio 09/02 - The Left's Labor Day Lies
https://rumble.com/embed/v5b0m4t/?pub=2trvx
***
Vigilant News 09/02 - Why 'Mean Tweets' and Cheap Gas Might Be Exactly What America Needs
https://rumble.com/embed/v5aykpp/?pub=2trvx
***
Sunfellow 09/02 - Mike Benz Calls Out The U.S. For Their Role In Instigating The Censorship Mess In Brazil!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5aqk7u/?pub=2trvx
***
Redacted News 09/02 - She's EXPOSING how Big Pharma lies, obscures and prevails
https://rumble.com/embed/v5at5kl/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths