EXCLUSIVE: EPSTEIN DISCLOSURE PSYOP EXPOSED By Gareth Icke! - It's Not What You Think!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Gareth Icke of Ickonic about the recently released 3 million Epstein Files and what they actually contain.





Are we witnessing yet another massive psyop to get us so demoralized and normalized to these international trafficking rings that we eventually just won't care about the issue and move on?





Will powerful people be held to account considering President Trump claims there's no reason to continue to talk about Epstein now? Who is being thrown under the bus in order to make it appear as though everything has been exposed despite the establishment having no use for those exposed anymore? These all seem like important questions. However, most are pointing the blame for this trafficking square on the "left" or on the "right." The political machine continues to keep on moving in circles.





In this video, Gareth Icke delves into exactly what he thinks this psyop is based in, where it's headed and who is really pulling the strings on these obvious blackmail artists.





We also delve into the left-right paradigm and how even usually intelligent people fall into the narrative trap often.





Also, what happened to Madeleine McCann?





This interview was filmed at Anarchapulco 2026 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





