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BOOM! DeSantis Just Read Biden the Riot Act Over Mandates
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131 views • January 08, 2022
Johnny Salvatore from Trending Politics reports, There’s a more than decent chance that Donald Trump will run for president for the third consecutive time in 2024. If for some reason he doesn’t, the man Republicans should seriously look at is Ron DeSantis.
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