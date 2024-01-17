Second Nature as Natural as Driving

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light: 1 Peter 2:9

You need to live as who you are, a Child of the Light, a Child of God?

Let others see that you are peculiar, set apart, different.

4 But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price. 1 Peter 3:4 (KJV)

There is a test, to see the matter of the heart.

I’m not talking about having a bad day, we all have bad days.

I’m not talking about your best day ether.

I’m talking about a normal day, when you are naturally you.

10 For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile: 11 Let him eschew evil, and do good; let him seek peace, and ensue it. 1 Peter 3:10-11 (KJV)

My question to you is are you peculiar, set apart, different?