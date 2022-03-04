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TKR#20 Alina Lipp: The girl sharing the horror stories of war in Ukraine
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42 views • March 04, 2022
This is a repost of https://youtu.be/Mns524KHUVc - description from there:
Alina Lipp has grown quite a following, especially on Telegram for the news she spreads from the otherside of the universe - Russia and the breakaway Republics of the Donbass. Enjoy her story about why she chooses at personal risk to continue her work.
Peertube
https://tube.frischesicht.de/c/neues_...
Telegram
https://t.me/neuesausrussland
====
Follow my Telegram Channel here: https://t.me/timkirbyhardcore
I am banned on FB and IG but you can contact me via:
Email: [email protected]
VK: https://vk.com/timkirbyrussia
Telegram: https://t.me/timkirbyrussia
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If you’d like to make a donation to keep this project afloat then you can do so here: https://www.donationalerts.com/r/timk...
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The censorship hammer could strike at any time. “Tim Kirby Russia” is currently available on these platforms, one of which should at any time should be tolerating me at any given moment ;)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjo...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-655623
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LkGS...
I also post new content to....
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Parler: https://parler.com/user/TimKirbyRussia
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Raging Streets
Artist
SefChol
Album
Raging Streets
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.
Alina Lipp has grown quite a following, especially on Telegram for the news she spreads from the otherside of the universe - Russia and the breakaway Republics of the Donbass. Enjoy her story about why she chooses at personal risk to continue her work.
Peertube
https://tube.frischesicht.de/c/neues_...
Telegram
https://t.me/neuesausrussland
====
Follow my Telegram Channel here: https://t.me/timkirbyhardcore
I am banned on FB and IG but you can contact me via:
Email: [email protected]
VK: https://vk.com/timkirbyrussia
Telegram: https://t.me/timkirbyrussia
—
If you’d like to make a donation to keep this project afloat then you can do so here: https://www.donationalerts.com/r/timk...
—
The censorship hammer could strike at any time. “Tim Kirby Russia” is currently available on these platforms, one of which should at any time should be tolerating me at any given moment ;)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjo...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-655623
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LkGS...
I also post new content to....
Gab: https://gab.com/TimKirbyRussia
Parler: https://parler.com/user/TimKirbyRussia
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Raging Streets
Artist
SefChol
Album
Raging Streets
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.
Keywords
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