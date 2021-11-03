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Wicked people, Babylon, Jezebel, the door is closing, Prophecy
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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320 views • November 03, 2021
Prophetic word I received on November the second 2021 maybe 10:30pm
The word gives another warning to the wicked as the door for their salvation is closing.
The time for Babylon and Jezebel is also coming to an end.

One section it mention a number of cities, but I don't have any insight about that.
Though the prophetic word is fairly short I have a message afterwards that is much longer

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-02-pdf-download/

Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski

However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
godholy spiritlighttruthprophecypropheticyeshuababylonspirittorahlordprophetswickedrighteousnessend timejezebelelohimtime is upbindernowski
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