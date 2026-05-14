Gerrymander Panic Hits Dems

The great gerrymander battle kicked off last year when Texas redrew their map to eliminate up to five Dems.

Dems sued, taking it all the way to the Supreme Court who agreed with President Trump — at which point the war went hot.

Things are looking good for the GOP.

But even with new districts, November is up against a century-long pattern.

The party in power loses the House 90% of the time.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (14 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/FDvX_RCyaxQ