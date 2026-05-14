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I Less Than Three You - Gail Carson
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This is a cover remake of my original song written in 2010.  It's a punny, funny, quirky, flirty, jazzy, song. My wordy friends will love it!

I Less Than Three You <3
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing


100% my original idea, direction, style, production, original lyrics and AI Voice/ Music


Verse 1

I like the Style of your Font-Type baby

Your LOL's nearly drive me crazy

Your Exclamations, turn me on

Your Quotations, keep me hangin' around. So,




Chorus

Please, don't take your Text away

For your Emoticons, really make my day

Please, If I could be so Arial bold

Your Text to me, will never grow old

You know my Font for you is True,

I, Less Than Three, You!! <3




Verse 2

I like the way you make your words sound Punny

The way you twist your Vocabulary funny

Every time I hear that incoming Bleep

It always makes my heart skip, a, beat. So,




Chorus

Please, don't take your Text away

For your Emoticons, really make my day

Please, If I could be so Arial bold

Your Text to me, will never grow old

You know my Font for you is True,

I, Less Than Three, You!! <3



Bridge

I hope I'm makin' myself Clear

I'm only happy when your Syllables are near!

And your Consonants, With no Vowels

Are Poetry, to my eyes, dear! So,



Chorus

Please, don't take your Text away

For your Emoticons, really make my day

Please, If I could be so Arial bold

Your Text to me, will never grow old

You know my Font for you is True,

I, Less Than Three, You!! <3

I, Less Than Three, You!! <3

I, Less Than Three, You!! <3

Keywords
funnyaiquirkyfunny songwordypunny
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy