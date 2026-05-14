I Less Than Three You - Gail Carson

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This is a cover remake of my original song written in 2010. It's a punny, funny, quirky, flirty, jazzy, song. My wordy friends will love it!
I Less Than Three You <3
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my original idea, direction, style, production, original lyrics and AI Voice/ Music
Verse 1
I like the Style of your Font-Type baby
Your LOL's nearly drive me crazy
Your Exclamations, turn me on
Your Quotations, keep me hangin' around. So,
Chorus
Please, don't take your Text away
For your Emoticons, really make my day
Please, If I could be so Arial bold
Your Text to me, will never grow old
You know my Font for you is True,
I, Less Than Three, You!! <3
Verse 2
I like the way you make your words sound Punny
The way you twist your Vocabulary funny
Every time I hear that incoming Bleep
It always makes my heart skip, a, beat. So,
Chorus
Please, don't take your Text away
For your Emoticons, really make my day
Please, If I could be so Arial bold
Your Text to me, will never grow old
You know my Font for you is True,
I, Less Than Three, You!! <3
Bridge
I hope I'm makin' myself Clear
I'm only happy when your Syllables are near!
And your Consonants, With no Vowels
Are Poetry, to my eyes, dear! So,
Chorus
Please, don't take your Text away
For your Emoticons, really make my day
Please, If I could be so Arial bold
Your Text to me, will never grow old
You know my Font for you is True,
I, Less Than Three, You!! <3
I, Less Than Three, You!! <3
I, Less Than Three, You!! <3