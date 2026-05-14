I Less Than Three You - Gail Carson

This is a cover remake of my original song written in 2010. It's a punny, funny, quirky, flirty, jazzy, song. My wordy friends will love it!



I Less Than Three You <3

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing





100% my original idea, direction, style, production, original lyrics and AI Voice/ Music





Verse 1



I like the Style of your Font-Type baby



Your LOL's nearly drive me crazy



Your Exclamations, turn me on



Your Quotations, keep me hangin' around. So,









Chorus



Please, don't take your Text away



For your Emoticons, really make my day



Please, If I could be so Arial bold



Your Text to me, will never grow old



You know my Font for you is True,



I, Less Than Three, You!! <3









Verse 2



I like the way you make your words sound Punny



The way you twist your Vocabulary funny



Every time I hear that incoming Bleep



It always makes my heart skip, a, beat. So,









Chorus



Please, don't take your Text away



For your Emoticons, really make my day



Please, If I could be so Arial bold



Your Text to me, will never grow old



You know my Font for you is True,



I, Less Than Three, You!! <3







Bridge



I hope I'm makin' myself Clear



I'm only happy when your Syllables are near!



And your Consonants, With no Vowels



Are Poetry, to my eyes, dear! So,







Chorus



Please, don't take your Text away



For your Emoticons, really make my day



Please, If I could be so Arial bold



Your Text to me, will never grow old



You know my Font for you is True,



I, Less Than Three, You!! <3



I, Less Than Three, You!! <3



I, Less Than Three, You!! <3



