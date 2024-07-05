BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dementia Daddy says "he Will Beat Donald Trump Again in 2020" 🤷‍♂️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
212 views • 10 months ago

Today, Dementia Daddy says he's "staying in the race" and that he will beat Donald Trump again in 2020. 🤷‍♂️

Here's the longer version, Biden initially misspoke and said he would beat Trump again in 2020, and then seemed to correct himself and said: "We're going to do it again in 2024" 

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/biden-wisconsin-rally-staying-in-2024-election-race-debate-rcna160417

Adding: 

A group of major Democratic donors, public figures, and entrepreneurs has called on Biden to withdraw from the election, reports The Washington Post.

"We respectfully urge you to abandon your intentions to run for re-election for the sake of our democracy and the future of our country," the publication quotes an excerpt from a letter signed by 168 people.





