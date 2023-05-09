Full video of the Victory Parade in Honor of the 78th Anniversary of the 'Victory' in the 'Great Patriotic War' (WW2) on Red Square in Moscow - May 9, 2023

Full video of the Victory Parade in honor of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square in Moscow - May 9, 2023

In English, Key Points of Putin's Speech.

▪️ Russia has rebuffed international terrorism, and we will protect the inhabitants of Donbass. For our state there are no unfriendly hostile peoples either in the West or in the East.





▪️ The West provokes conflicts and upheavals, destroys traditional values in order to continue to dictate its own rules, and in fact - a system of robbery and violence.





▪️ The goal of Russia's opponents is to achieve the disintegration and destruction of our country.





▪️ Any ideology of superiority is disgusting, criminal and deadly, but Western elites still talk about their exclusivity.





▪️ Memorials are being destroyed in the West, a cult of Nazism is being created, this desecration is also a crime, the revanchism of those who were preparing a new campaign against Russia.





▪️ The Ukrainian people became a hostage of the coup d'état and a bargaining chip in the hands of the West.





▪️ Today, civilization is again at a decisive turning point, a real war is unleashed against us.





▪️ Decisive battles for the fate of our Motherland have always become sacred, we are proud of those who participate in the special operation, now there is nothing more important.





▪️ It is important that the leaders of the CIS have gathered in Moscow today, I see in this a grateful attitude towards the feat of our ancestors. They fought together and won together





