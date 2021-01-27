© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exx-005 Faraday Drum - Homopolar Generator
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • January 27, 2021
Today we introduce the Faraday Drum homopolar generator in various set-ups to get a better insight of how the power generation works. For a complete picture of the Faraday disk & drum experiments please watch also video Exx-003 Faraday Disk Anomaly and Exx-004 Nikola Tesla's Homopolar Generator - the Dynamo-Electric Machine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.