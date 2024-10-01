BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LGBT wants to come for your children & imprison Christian parents!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
621 followers
422 views • 7 months ago

LGBT wants to come for your children & imprison Christian parents!


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 27, 2024.


Homos, pedos and trans people have declared war on Christians! They have stated: “we are coming for your children”. Homo couples have the ability to adopt children only to have instances of them sexually abusing their adopted children which goes against Christ’s warning in Matthew 18:6.


https://www.foxnews.com/us/georgia-couple-accused-sexually-abusing-adopted-boys-husband-bragged-molesting-son


A far-left German transgender politician wants to imprison parents for being ‘transphobic’ when in reality, transgender people are demon possessed people who hate Christians with unlimited hatred.


https://reduxx.info/germany-transgender-politician-calls-for-parents-to-be-imprisoned-if-they-do-not-affirm-their-childs-gender-transition/


Based on the way things are going on in the world, do not be surprised to see an increasing number of Christians including Christian parents being imprisoned for their faith in Christ. It’s time for Christians, true followers of Christ, to make a stand for the written word of God. Thus, they should expect to get imprisoned – and even worse according to Revelation 20:4 - for their faith in Christ.


Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
childrenfathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshualgbtson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and truechristian parents
