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THE
BODY COUNT IS RISING WEEK ON WEEK, ALL CAUSE MORTALITY REMAINS HIGH AMID
MSM SILENCE.
https://rumble.com/v1hpn9v-the-body-count-is-rising-week-on-week-all-cause-mortality-remains-high-amid.html
Officially using government figures as at week ending 22 July 2022, there is an 18.5 percent rise in all case mortality. These are deaths over the five year average. It is time to pick up the phone contact your council's, your health departments, your MP's, because they voted for it, and ask them 'what is going on?' ask them, 'what have you done'?
https://rumble.com/v1h5kjz-all-cause-mortality-remains-high-amid-msm-silence..html
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending22july2022
THE BODY COUNT IS RISING WEEK ON WEEK NOW OVER 18% MAKE SURE YOU BUY A SHOVEL FOR THIS WINTER - ITS GOING TO BE CARNAGE - BE THE RESISTANCE.
http://www.saveusnow.org
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
DUNEDRIFTER
https://roxytube.com
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
All Cause Mortality, UP, 18 Per Cent