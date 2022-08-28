THE BODY COUNT IS RISING WEEK ON WEEK, ALL CAUSE MORTALITY REMAINS HIGH AMID MSM SILENCE.



https://rumble.com/v1hpn9v-the-body-count-is-rising-week-on-week-all-cause-mortality-remains-high-amid.html





Officially using government figures as at week ending 22 July 2022, there is an 18.5 percent rise in all case mortality. These are deaths over the five year average. It is time to pick up the phone contact your council's, your health departments, your MP's, because they voted for it, and ask them 'what is going on?' ask them, 'what have you done'?





https://rumble.com/v1h5kjz-all-cause-mortality-remains-high-amid-msm-silence..html





https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending22july2022





THE BODY COUNT IS RISING WEEK ON WEEK NOW OVER 18% MAKE SURE YOU BUY A SHOVEL FOR THIS WINTER - ITS GOING TO BE CARNAGE - BE THE RESISTANCE.

http://www.saveusnow.org

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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





All Cause Mortality, UP, 18 Per Cent