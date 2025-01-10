BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian motorbike platoons deliver supply, munition & manpower right to frontline
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
98 views • 4 months ago

Russian motorbike platoons deliver supply, munition and manpower right to frontline. 

Motorbikes are actively used in the special military operation zone as they provide high mobility and decrease chances of being detected.

A motorbike platoon of the Separate 51st Guards Combined Arms Army named after Zakharchenko was established in the summer of 2024. Motorbikes operating in Kurakhovo and other directions of the special military operation deliver necessary supplies like food, water, communication means, and ammunition. 

Motorbikes allow to rotate personnel more safely and quickly, evacuate the wounded, and deploy assault detachments to the line of contact.

🔹Russian Defence Ministry

