Mother of 8: 6 Vaxxed, 6 Vaccine-Injured. Vaccine Victims Don't Speak

"We are the voice of the vaccine victims who cannot speak." Mother of Eight, Tasha David shares her story of shock, disappointment, guilt and remorse in neglecting to research the side effects of vaccines before vaccinating her children. Tasha's story is real life evidence of the harm that vaccines can and do cause. Six of her children have been vaccinated, and all six vaccine-injured. The two unvaccinated, perfectly healthy.