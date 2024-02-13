Crazy: Pledging to gods: MaJestic12, Corporatocracy, Hollywood & military-music Industrial Complex

Definition of Crazy: NOT firing your "Service Providers" who have bankrupted you both financially & morally, then allow THEM to "Save you" with THEIR CBDC & not reporting this as news that I spelled out in these videos an answer! "I pledge allegiance to _____."

Global Warming is not caused by cow farts, engines, stoves, trees, & farming! Global Instability is due to geoengineering of the weather-Engine of Earth, pollution of the biosphere, including waters, our bodies & souls by Monsanto-types & pharmacology industries. Our collective soul-balance governs the future of Earth---either vibration elevating or degeneration=collapse. Not only have those not JABbed got "Black Goo" in their blood, now wild animals: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/all-of-life-is-infected-with-nanotechnology

Most of the population of America has been raised to believe that voting is the answer to which direction the nation & US should go. Would you accept the notion that this is a lie? Actually, there is only one best direction/answer to each question we encounter. There are multiple upon multiple alternatives that all are poorer choices resulting in a degenerating TimeLine.

The sorry fact is too many Citizen-voters are easily influenced in their decision making due to propaganda from those who run/control the media, schools, & political persuasion. Doubt what I just wrote? Ask any advertising expert & they will tell you commercialization works in favor of those who pay-the-bill! Still question what I state here? Study the profession of psychologists who are extremely well paid to pick/select "eligible" members from a Jury Pool for a high-profile Court Case. These psychologists have a very high success percentile in that THEIR jury wins in favor of paying clients. And if this looks as if it is going to fail, there is always "jury tampering!"

http://annavonreitz.com/whywesayno.pdf

Janet Yellen & Treasure Department's new duplicate tracking System:

https://www.buckeyefirearms.org/treasury-secretary-yellen-evasive-answers-remind-need-second-amendment-privacy

We've been Mooned: Read the 2008 book-webSite by Dave McGowan @

https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/inside-the-lc-the-strange-but-mostly-true-story-of-laurel-canyon-and-the-birth-of-the-hippie-generation-part-i/

regarding how a major part of the 60's-'70 popular Rock music was instigated by top military intelligence & CIA drug introduction as part of the on-going-war to breakdown the anti-war movement in favor of the continuous war-for-profit & control of society by the Central BANKSTERs, this Chapter is only much more of the same, although in at an even BIGGER PICTURE.

This is why control of the music industry is so important with military intelligence, CIA, BANKSTERs, Deep State, WEF & One World Corporation-ers.

Not only was/is our music industry via Laurel Canyon type Operations "controlled" by CIA-BANKSTERs but Media & social Platforms as per Snowden & Assange whistleblowers.

Too many know too much. Thus, many Hollywood figures/"singers" have been "suicided" due to them going outside their Contract.

Is the JAB a form of Contract termination=insurance policy cancelation-fulfillment?

I have suggested that the final fabrication of the moon landing was also done at the [top secret] Air Force film Studio @ Laurel Canyon & too many "locals" found out & had to be "suicided!" i.e. Charles Manson & etc.

Could something with this much empath affect our TimeLine of RECORD=Mandela Effect?

Can/should you pledge/contract your legal-identity/political status to a Corporation?

Pro-bankster identifiers are now hiding their bankruptcy with such legal terms as: 'deferred value' to make it sound O.K. Also: unlawful conversion:

http://annavonreitz.com/restitutiontowrongparties.pdf

Get this: a Corporatocracy can only be concerned for its growth & numbers pledged to IT, like new "immigrants." IT cares NOT one bit about a national land or people! The Corporation has no soul, despite the Supreme Court ruling IT is equal to 'persons.'