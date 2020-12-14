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All Doctors & 1 Video!
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121 views • December 14, 2020
Many Doctors from around the World give their Testimonies regarding the Health Crisis facing today's World.
Thank you to #NeverLoseTheTruth for publishing this first. Thank you to Dr. Kaufman for Assembling this Video.
Please share this; it's Vital to EVERY PERSON in this World.
Original video:Many DOCTORS-ONE VIDEO-EXCELLENT!! 12-8-20
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/One-Video,-Many-Doctors,-Et.-Al.-Address-Coronavirus---Vaccine---Pandemic-Not-Real,-Vaccine-Exceedingly-Dangerous-:f
https://lbry.tv/$/download/One-Video,-Many-Doctors,-Et.-Al.-Address-Coronavirus---Vaccine---Pandemic-Not-Real,-Vaccine-Exceedingly-Dangerous-/f01e25b2977f0bf0fcbbac89e54b5032037e897e
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/One-Video,-Many-Doctors,-Et.-Al.-Address-Coronavirus---Vaccine---Pandemic-Not-Real,-Vaccine-Exceedingly-Dangerous-#f
Thank you to #NeverLoseTheTruth for publishing this first. Thank you to Dr. Kaufman for Assembling this Video.
Please share this; it's Vital to EVERY PERSON in this World.
Original video:Many DOCTORS-ONE VIDEO-EXCELLENT!! 12-8-20
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/One-Video,-Many-Doctors,-Et.-Al.-Address-Coronavirus---Vaccine---Pandemic-Not-Real,-Vaccine-Exceedingly-Dangerous-:f
https://lbry.tv/$/download/One-Video,-Many-Doctors,-Et.-Al.-Address-Coronavirus---Vaccine---Pandemic-Not-Real,-Vaccine-Exceedingly-Dangerous-/f01e25b2977f0bf0fcbbac89e54b5032037e897e
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/One-Video,-Many-Doctors,-Et.-Al.-Address-Coronavirus---Vaccine---Pandemic-Not-Real,-Vaccine-Exceedingly-Dangerous-#f
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