COVID19 - Bill Gates, Dr Fauci, CDC & China, Manufactured Global Pandemic to Shill Deadly Vaccines

Dr. Fauci scrambling to announce that the Covid19 Virus was created with collaboration from the United States' CDC and China. In the early days, Obama oversaw the studies Dr Fauci did in the way of 'Gain of Function' studies on BATS. The United States and China worked on creating very dangerous viruses with funding from Bill Gates and the CDC.

We now know that this virus was released right around the time of Chinese New Years, knowing full well that the Citizens of China go abroad to have family reunions all over the globe during this special event. So it was planned in advance to use this moment to release and have the virus spread all over the world in order to not only coverup the Global Financial Collapse engineered by the PRIVATE BANK called THE FED and the Central Banks as they begin their plans to rob cash from bank accounts to devalue it and RESET ALL GLOBAL CURRENCIES into the trackable and corrupt Central Bank Digital Currencies and FED Coin ( beware of the Diem Stable Coin ) so that is why many people are withdrawing all their money out of banks, little by little, leaving some to pay bill and using their cash to buy physical gold & silver plus decentralized Bitcoin, Litecoin and Digibyte.

This manufactured global pandemic has been planned to be used to also force everyone to get their dangerous, unapproved, experimental vaccines so that the citizen, once injected with these deadly vaccine chemical will have their body turned into SPIKE PROTEIN VIRUS producing factories and the vaccinated will begin to shed the deadly SPIKE PROTEIN VIRUS to everyone around them to up to more than 90 days of shedding.

All the communist lockdowns pushed by Trudeau, Boris, Biden and the rest of the pedophile controlled puppets plus the Vaccine CARDS/PASSPORTS and later the quantum dot vaccine I.D. tattoo that never can come off once placed into the skin, will be used to CONTROL & RESTRICT everything you eat, do, say and every place you travel.

By having their controlled Big Box Stores refuse entry to those smart enough to have refused getting the Cancer causing, brain damaging vaccines that kill over time, the pedophile elites of the Vatician, the criminals inside the City of London within London, the Queen of England and Royal Family, Rochefellers & Rothschilds can then begin to form their ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT/New World Order as soon as they use the CIA's False Flag shootings happening in Canada & the U.S. to ban all guns...the millions of mostly MUSLIM ISLAMIC ILLEGALS will be let into every country in America.

The Cult of Islamic has been selected by the pedophile elites to be the only religion allowed to exist on Earth. This Religion holds within it all the Pedophile, child raping characteristic needed to allow the child trafficking and child rape to continue without question all over the earth when the ISLAMIC sharia laws are allowed to take over your own countries laws. That is why you see many women and kids being beaten, raped and murdered by Muslim Rape Gangs all over Europe and Deadly crimes skyrocketing as no one can touch the ISLAMIC MUSLIMS the rape and kill when their Sharia Law has been placed in schools and the country.

Without your guns, you will be helpless against the corrupt criminal doctors and the medical system when they break down you doors, under orders of Biden, Trudeau and other leaders to FORCE VACCINATE your family with their toxic and experimental vaccines 4X every single year until your brain breaksdown ( ADD, ADHD, OCD, Neuropathy, Seizures and Autism ). Only then will the ISLAMIC MUSLIM be allowed to attack and take over all countries making every country into a MUSLIM BASED area ( NO GO ZONES or GO GO ZONES ).

Beware the criminal banks will use NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES to rob your accounts as they go bankrupt and switch over to their semi transparent money laundering blockchains.

Holding decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin & Digibyte will keep the criminal bankers off your back. Beware of EOS, XRP, DIEM STABLE COIN & STELLAR ( PEDO DISNEY ) are all banker controlled coins BUT you can still make tons of profits from these corrupt coins before selling them off for decentralized coins for our world is all moving onto the blockchains as the legacy banking system has been engineered to die soon a slow death.

Be careful that not only do the covid19 vaccines causes ovarian failure in female that leads to infertility but there are also infertility chemicals within the toxic Gardasil HPV Vaccines given to your young girls.

ALL THAT IS IN THOS POST IS NOT FINANCIAL OR MEDICAL ADVICE AS I AM NEITHER A FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR MEDICAL DOCTOR. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYTHING I SAY