Remember how Elon Musk and Peter Thiel created Paypal. Both are now expanding Palantir into the states.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
168 views • 1 day ago

Remember how Elon Musk and Peter Thiel  created Paypal.  Both are now expanding  Palantir into the states.  Palantir is an advanced computer model only.  Has no business in state sovereignty. The company's parasitic business model relies on exploiting humans and data for tracking, surveillance and digital ID.  With an end goal to eliminate cash.  Look for their terms inside the 'Genius Bill.'   Reference to Elon Musk?  Or the Big, Beautiful, Bill?   Peter Thiel has bad habit of having an appetite for the blood of children.  Thiel has revenge on his mind after suing Gawker after they outed him as a homosexual.  Be sure to sue while you still can.

elon muskpalantirand peter thielcreated paypalboth are now expandinginto the states
