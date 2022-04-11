Kristina Karamo is Incredible. Michigan MAGA Rally

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“President Trump, thank you for what you did for our country. You pulled the scale off of so many people’s eyes of how there’s a cabal of people in leadership bent on destroying our country. Thank you!” 👀
Vote for this woman if you live in Michigan! Spread the word.