Don Jr. Blasts WH Cocaine Scandal: "If I Was Within 1,000 Miles of DC, It Would Be a Real Problem"

Don Trump Jr. Blasts WH Cocaine Scandal: "If I Was Within 1,000 Miles of DC, It Would Be a Real Problem"


Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the hypocrisy of swamp during an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday, noting that if he were “within 1,000 miles of D.C.” when cocaine was found in the White House, “it would be a real problem.”



https://rumble.com/v31117q-don-jr.-blasts-wh-cocaine-scandal-if-i-was-within-1000-miles-of-dc-it-would.html

