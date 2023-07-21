Don Jr. Blasts WH Cocaine Scandal: "If I Was Within 1,000 Miles of DC, It Would Be a Real Problem"

Don Trump Jr. Blasts WH Cocaine Scandal: "If I Was Within 1,000 Miles of DC, It Would Be a Real Problem"
Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the hypocrisy of swamp during an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday, noting that if he were “within 1,000 miles of D.C.” when cocaine was found in the White House, “it would be a real problem.”
https://rumble.com/v31117q-don-jr.-blasts-wh-cocaine-scandal-if-i-was-within-1000-miles-of-dc-it-would.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.