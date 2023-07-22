Potential Polish-Ukrainian unit could be used for occupation of Ukraine – Putin

In a speech to the Security Council, the Russian President said that Ukraine's losses are being ignored by the West – and they will only get worse, and that Polish aid to Ukraine will come at a price. RT’s Chay Bowes reports.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.