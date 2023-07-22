Create New Account
Potential Polish-Ukrainian unit could be used for occupation of Ukraine – Putin
The Prisoner
8648 Subscribers
154 views
Published 17 hours ago

In a speech to the Security Council, the Russian President said that Ukraine's losses are being ignored by the West – and they will only get worse, and that Polish aid to Ukraine will come at a price. RT’s Chay Bowes reports.

Mirrored - RT

putinukrainepolandlithuania

