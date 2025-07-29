© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pacsteam's new studio first jam mix test 2025
This is the most chaotic mix I’ve ever done in Cubase — and that’s exactly the point.
This session was purely experimental: testing out my new studio setup, jamming on bass and guitar, and messing around with different sections and sounds.
It’s raw, unpolished, unpredictable — but that's the beauty of it. Nothing was planned, just pure exploration and a dive into my current workflow.
Expect weird transitions, messed up EQ, and a few “WTF” moments… but hey, it’s all part of the process.
More to come once the dust settles.
