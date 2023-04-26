Intermediate-Advanced Handgun Training: Shooting While Simultaneously Moving

Today we are going to cover shooting and moving at the same time. We will explain the fundamentals of shooting while moving in four directions; forward, backward, left, and right. We will discuss footwork, balance, firearm suspension, torso and leg pivoting, and more. This will help you make fast and accurate hits on a target while you are moving to cover or concealment. IMPORTANT: This is an intermediate-advanced firearm lesson module for handgun/pistol/revolver training. It is not intended for beginners or new shooters. **It is your responsibility to make sure you are thoroughly proficient and competent in basic handgun safety and shooting from a stationary position before attempting any of these techniques with a loaded firearm. This demo is performed by an experienced firearms instructor on a closed/private range. Do this at your own risk.**
