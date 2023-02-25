Create New Account
America-s Long War Against Humanity - Michel Chossudovsky.
Published 17 hours ago

The concept of the Long War is part of US military doctrine since the end of World War II. In many regards, todays wars are a continuation of the Second World War.

Worldwide militarization is also part of a global economic agenda, namely the application of the neoliberal economic policy model which has led to the impoverishment of large sectors of the World population

Keywords
militaryusdoctrine

