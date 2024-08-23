Gnostic Jesus, Always Saved? Susan Wojcicki, Jesuit U.S. War Machine, “Lone Psycho Killer”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-08-22 Jesuit War Movies
Topic list:
* Recap: Marty 33 Rosary Leeds’ Gnostic Jesus is very
dangerous pseudo-spirituality.
* Johnny’s back to burning bridges (that will likely never get built anyway).
* “Once Saved, Always Saved”?
* Johnny’s door is always open!
* Did anyone die at Sandy Hook?
* The Jewish female name and face of YouTube censorship, Susan Wojcicki is dead. “Here’s what we know.”
* Thomas Mapother IV does his own stunts.
* Big Jesuit Tech
* The BOYS TOWN Cover-Up.
* Bill was “In The Navy” but hates Dells.
* Francis Xavier, “the WHO”, and the Pueblo.
* Does the 2nd Commandment relate to images of “Jesus”? What did He really look like?
* The Longest Jesuit Day.
* Saving Jesuit Ryan.
* Bill’s got a shotgun...really!
* “Colonel” Shriner Sanders.
* Julius Streicher: Jew-Baiter Number One!
* Who is behind the endless flow of “lone psycho mass-murderers”?
* Do Homicide Detectives really lose sleep over victims?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen