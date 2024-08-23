BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gnostic Jesus, Always Saved? Susan Wojcicki, Jesuit U.S. War Machine, “Lone Psycho Killer”
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
8 months ago

CTB 2024-08-22 Jesuit War Movies

Topic list:

* Recap: Marty 33 Rosary Leeds’ Gnostic Jesus is very dangerous pseudo-spirituality.
* Johnny’s back to burning bridges (that will likely never get built anyway).
* “Once Saved, Always Saved”?
* Johnny’s door is always open!
* Did anyone die at Sandy Hook?
* The Jewish female name and face of YouTube censorship, Susan Wojcicki is dead. “Here’s what we know.”
* Thomas Mapother IV does his own stunts.
* Big Jesuit Tech
* The BOYS TOWN Cover-Up.
* Bill was “In The Navy” but hates Dells.
* Francis Xavier, “the WHO”, and the Pueblo.
* Does the 2nd Commandment relate to images of “Jesus”? What did He really look like?
* The Longest Jesuit Day.
* Saving Jesuit Ryan.
* Bill’s got a shotgun...really!
* “Colonel” Shriner Sanders.
* Julius Streicher: Jew-Baiter Number One!
* Who is behind the endless flow of “lone psycho mass-murderers”?
* Do Homicide Detectives really lose sleep over victims?

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

