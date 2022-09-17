All coinciding events! Will this be my last video 9-17-22

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There are so many coinciding things happening this year! But will it finally be the year of the appointed rapture? We will soon find out. Things have never looked more prophetic than they do at this current moment in time. All we can do is, to continue to hold fast, tell others when we can and wait and see what happens!