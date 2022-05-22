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05/21/2022 According to the BBC, Russia has halted its gas supply to Finland as the latest escalation of an energy payments row with the West. In the meantime, the majority of the people who had been trapped inside the Azovstal Steel Plants have surrendered and evacuated