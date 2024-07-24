BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING DO NOT INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL HORSE PASTE! - (EQUIMAX)
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Praziquantel USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/praziquantel.html


Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4b8c7DH

WARNING NEVER INGEST FENBENDAZOLE HORSE PASTE! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QAQXFN

WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST NITAZOXANIDE (ALINIA) ORAL SUSPENSION! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4ex9kpM

Which Parasites Can Praziquantel Kill? - https://bit.ly/49R77SI

The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/45DltFv


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING DO NOT INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL HORSE PASTE! - (EQUIMAX)


Praziquantel is most commonly sold in a paste form known as Equimax, which is intended for horses, cattle, dogs, and other animals to kill parasites in their bodies.


But there are many people in the detox world who recommend that people ingest this type of Praziquantel, and I have made this video, "WARNING DO NOT INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL HORSE PASTE! - (EQUIMAX)" breaking down fully why you should never BUY or INGEST this type of PRAZIQUANTEL!


Before judging the video by the title and description, listen to the video fully, and you will understand why I never recommend ingesting Equimax Praziquantel paste.


praziquantelpeople are poisoning themselves using horse de-wormerpraziquantel cancerpraziquantel cancer protocolwarning never ingest praziquantel horse pastepraziquantel horse paste is toxicdo not ingest praziquantel horse pastepraziquantel equimaxpraziquantel dose for humanspraziquantel equimax paste ingredientshow to use praziquantel for cancertreating equimax parasites with praziquantel
