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VAX ADVERSE REACTION - If Just One Person Hears What I Have to Say
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195 views • October 22, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo1lzp-vaxx-injury-victim-if-just-one-person-hears-what-i-have-to-say.html
Dian Capps gave in to peer pressure, and got jabbed with the Moderna shot being FALSELY referred to as a "COVID Vaccine". Her story is absolutely horrific, and she says she was led by God to tell her story, praying that just one person can be saved by her testimony.
Dr. Zelenko Life-Saving Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Dian Capps gave in to peer pressure, and got jabbed with the Moderna shot being FALSELY referred to as a "COVID Vaccine". Her story is absolutely horrific, and she says she was led by God to tell her story, praying that just one person can be saved by her testimony.
Dr. Zelenko Life-Saving Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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