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Mercury from the Desert
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45 views • October 15, 2020
The recent rains and floods are increasing the release of stored mercury from the desert. This is hardly known but backed up by research papers.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/233906251_Increases_in_mercury_emissions_from_desert_soils_in_response_to_rainfall_and_irrigation
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344225315_Desert_dust_as_a_significant_carrier_of_atmospheric_mercury
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/233906251_Increases_in_mercury_emissions_from_desert_soils_in_response_to_rainfall_and_irrigation
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344225315_Desert_dust_as_a_significant_carrier_of_atmospheric_mercury
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
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