Margarita Session 2022 Part 2 - Martin Luther Vs The Pope - Ethics & Morality Mean Nothing Compared to Your Faith
No Churchianity
Most summers, Dave picks a day to drink lots of tequila, presses record, and talks about whatever springs to mind. In July of 2022, Martin Luther Vs The Pope was discussed. Bottom line, ethics and morality are nothing compared to your faith. 


Song "On The Road" by Adrian Berenguer


godjesusjohnfaithcourtcatholicmoralitypopeethicsluthersainthorsemedievalmartinprotestantcalvincastlejesterannewittenburg

