Margarita Session 2022 Part 2 - Martin Luther Vs The Pope - Ethics & Morality Mean Nothing Compared to Your Faith

Most summers, Dave picks a day to drink lots of tequila, presses record, and talks about whatever springs to mind. In July of 2022, Martin Luther Vs The Pope was discussed. Bottom line, ethics and morality are nothing compared to your faith.
Song "On The Road" by Adrian Berenguer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.