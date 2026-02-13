In this landmark 50th episode of Truth Teller Tales, host Ellen welcomes an extraordinary panel of patriot warriors for a deep and wide-ranging conversation on faith, the Great Awakening, and the spiritual war beneath the surface of world events.





Together, they explore the hidden layers of the Q phenomenon—not as a personality cult, but as a 42-time reminder to "trust the plan" and a 147-time call to "the people." The panel discusses the critical distinction between trusting God and trusting human interpretation, the role of AI as both tool and potential threat, and the urgent need for benevolent people to engage with emerging technology before the wrong forces do.





The people are the plan. And the plan is working.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





