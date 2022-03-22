The Use of Crypto in Ukraine-Russian War Is a Real Time Demonstration of the Power of Crypto

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03/17/2022 IDX digital assets Chief Investment Officer Ben McMillan: The war in Ukraine actually ended up demonstrating the real power of the crypto, which on one hand, it is a store of value; on the other hand, crypto can have real world use cases. And the growth of crypto from this point on is going to be based on actual use cases.