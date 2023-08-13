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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 99:6-9, 20230812
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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2 views • August 13, 2023

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 99:6-9

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230812

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 


O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Merciful Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection. Merciful Father,

6
Prophet Moses and the High Priest Aaron were among Your Priests, and Prophet Samuel was among those who called upon Your Holy Name; they called upon You, LORD, and You answered them.

7 Heavenly Father, You spoke to them in the cloudy pillar; they kept Your Testimonies and the Ordinance You gave them.

8 O Gracious LORD our GOD; You answered them; You were to them GOD-Who-Forgives, though You took vengeance on their evildoing and wicked deeds.

9 Merciful and Glorious Father, I exalt You, O LORD my GOD, and worship in Your Holy House; for You my LORD and GOD are Holy.

Thank You Heavenly Father for Your daily Divine Salvation. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 99:6-9, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER: 

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!  Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with First Century Gospel Church online

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtIX6jGpgXqybsVcV-mSwaw

Email: [email protected], Phone: 703-213-9556

Keywords
fathergodsaviortestimonyholynameworshiplordmercyforgiveaaronmosesprophetheavenlysamuelwickeddoctrineanswerhigh priestvengeanceordinancegloriouscloudypillargracious
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