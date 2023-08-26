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IGNORED BY THE FDA 💉☠⚰ HELP MADDIE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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611 views • August 26, 2023

Source: https://www.goyimtv.com/v/1630863460/Ignored-by-the-FDA--Help-Maddie by way of https://ugetube.com/watch/ignored-by-the-fda-help-maddie_SR5sLPpxxwDN8Qw.html


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/ignore-me


13-year-old Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials. She volunteered to help, but did not expect that she would suffer significant Pfizer vaccine-related injuries. Maddie's mother will be testifying at the FDAâ€™s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on October 26th.


The public can submit public comments to the FDA for its VRBPAC meeting on Pfizer Data taking place 10/26 for Children ages 5-11. A link to submit a public comment can be found here:


https://www.regulations.gov/search?filter=FDA-2021-N-1088


https://thewashingtonstandard.com/comcast-censors-tv-ad-by-family-claiming-12-year-old-daughter-was-paralyzed-by-pfizer-jab-video/


https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/08/26/video-from-disturbed-visitors-shows-men-dressed-in-drag-greeting-children-at-disney-princess-makeover-boutique/


🇺🇸 Based American preachers who absolutely HATE FAGS (Compilation)

- I compiled this for you guys so I hope it entertains you as much as it did making it. It features 9 minutes of hysterical, anti-fag statements.


https://gab.com/BlackScorpionNationalists/posts/110956418030156324

Keywords
vaccinewhite genocidepfizerclinical trialsjabbedhomosexual banking mafiamaddie de garaymulti-pronged attack
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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