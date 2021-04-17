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An AMAZING Moment With Texas Constitutional Carry Debate
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70 views • April 17, 2021
A few days ago we streamed the House of Representatives debate on Texas Constitutional Carry live. Little did we know that an absolutely AMAZING moment was waiting for us. Here is that moment and some of my thoughts to hopefully start a conversation.
00:00 Intro
00:50 Original Footage
03:41 Live Stream Footage
06:20 My Thoughts
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00:00 Intro
00:50 Original Footage
03:41 Live Stream Footage
06:20 My Thoughts
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to t
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